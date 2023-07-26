Juhi Parmar and her daughter walk out of Barbie after 15 minutes for ‘inappropriate language, sexual connotations

Actor Juhi Parmar was left fuming when she stepped into a cinema hall with her 10-year-old daughter to watch Barbie. In a social media post, she wrote how shocked she was by the film’s ‘inappropriate language and sexual connotations’ and had to walk out after 10-15 minutes. As per Juhi, a lot of parents followed suit as she accused the makers of misleading the audience. “A lot of my own audience is not going to happy with what I share today, some of you may send me a lot of angst but I share this note as a concerned parent to Barbie! And for the other parents out there, don’t make the mistake I did and please do check before you take your child for the film, that choice is yours! #responsibleparentingwithjuhi #parenting #responsibleparenting #parent,” she wrote in the caption.

Juhi's open letter has received a lot of flak on the internet. Many users have called her out for not watching the film in its entirety before jumping to conclusions. A user wrote in the comment section of Juhi's Instagram post, “Yk instead of posting a review based on 10-15 minutes of the movie, maybe try watching the entire thing and then form an opinion? Also in your entire post you give no example of what was even inappropriate in the movie. The reason it's PG-13 is because Barbie is a functioning adult and the movie has themes deeper than a child could ever understand. The only reason you're pissed is because they showed Barbie as an actual woman and not just the perfect idea you've been feeding your kids. If you watched the entire thing (with or without your kid) you would have been able to write a more intellectual review than whatever this post is. ”Barbie has been smashing box office records across the globe after its release. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star as the stereotypical versions of Barbie and Ken, who leave the world of Barbieland on a quest for self-discovery in the real world. The cast also includes Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Helen Mirren, John Cena and Will Ferrell. The film clashed at the box office with Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'.



