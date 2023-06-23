Juhi Parmar says she got her 'second life' after she was saved in 2019

Mumbai, June 23 TV actress Juhi Parmar, known for her role as Kumkum in the long-running soap opera 'Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan', revealed that she got a "second life" and became "grateful forever" after she was saved in hospital when food got stuck in her windpipe one night in 2019.

Speaking in the podcast 'The Habit Coach with Ashdin Doctor', Juhi shared the incident that "changed her forever" and she developed the habit of being grateful for everything in her life.

She said: "I had a very, very big incident which I shared on Instagram. I call this my second life. Because on March 19, 2019 it was the night of Holi. I was almost gone. I was in the ICU. Food had got stuck in my nose and windpipe, and I was not able to breathe; and it was a very, very difficult night."

She continued: "But that night just changed something in me. I was always grateful, but that night changed me forever...There was a book I was reading which said 'ok everyday you have to write these many things that you are grateful for'. I wrote about house, career, health, now what else should I write. But after that day, the list is endless."

"First, I'm breathing. I'm grateful, I'm able to talk to you, I'm grateful, I'm able to speak the exact words that I want to say, I'm able to translate my thoughts to you, I'm grateful for that. So the list is endless. So that night changed something in me which made me realise, till then I had a lot of complaints. Till then I had questions like why me," she added.

