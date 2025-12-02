Julia Roberts, Rihanna, Kate Hudson attend 35th Gotham Film Awards in style

New York [US], December 2 : The 35th edition of the Gotham Film Awards saw A-listers arriving in style.

From Julia Roberts, Jennifer Lawrence, to Kate Hudson and Rihanna, many renowned dignitaries attended the event, amping up the glam quotient.

In the visuals that went viral online, Julia Roberts could be seen exuding grace in a bold purple suit, while Rihanna sole attention in pink look.

Rihanna arrived in a sleek Balenciaga ensemble, while A$AP Rocky complemented her in Chanel.

Kate Hudson was seen donning ivory satin gown with a halter neck and a slight train.

Jennifer Lawrence looked gorgeous in a black blazer dress featuring a V-neckline and a skirt with a thigh slit.

Amanda Seyfried, Naomi Watts, and Tessa Thompson were also seen in glamorous avatars.

The ceremony, held at Cipriani Wall Street, highlighted 40 feature films and 25 performances nominated in ten award categories for outstanding and breakthrough performances and films, director and screenplay, as per Deadline.

The Gothams also included a series of tributes during the ceremony. Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman received the inaugural Gotham Musical Tribute for Song Sung Blue, Noah Baumbach received the Director Tribute for Jay Kelly, Tessa Thompson received the Spotlight Tribute for Hedda, the cast of Sinners received the Ensemble Tribute, Frankenstein received the Vanguard Tribute, Jeremy Allen White and Scott Cooper received the Cultural Icon Tribute for Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere and Luca Guadagnino and Julia Roberts received the Visionary Tribute for After the Hunt .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor