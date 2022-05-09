Julia Roberts to be Trophee Chopard 2022 Godmother at Cannes Film Festival

For this year's Cannes Film Festival, Hollywood star Julia Roberts has been named the Godmother of the Trophee Chopard 2022.

According to Variety, as a Godmother, she will present the award to both male and female young actor on the rise. Roberts follows Godmother Jessica Chastain, who presented the award to Jessie Buckley and Kingsley Ben-Adir at last year's Cannes Film Festival.

Previously, Zhang Ziyi, Charlize Theron, Robert De Niro, Cate Blanchett, Elton John, Julianne Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law and Helen Mirren have been among the presenters.

As per Variety, President of the festival Pierre Lescure, general delegate Thierry Fremaux and co-president and artistic director of Chopard Caroline Scheufele will hold the ceremony at a dinner on the Croisette in Cannes on May 19.

Roberts is widely known for her roles in films including 'Pretty Woman', 'Erin Brockovich', 'Steel Magnolias' and a long list of other iconic films, including many romantic comedies in the '90s and early 2000s.

( With inputs from ANI )

