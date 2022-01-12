K-pop group Wanna One to release new song 'Beautiful part 3' in 3 years

The Korean-Japanese project group 'Wanna One' will release a new song for the first time in three years.

According to their agency Swing Entertainment on the 11th, Wanna One will release the new song 'Beautiful Part 3,' in which all 11 members participated, on music platforms on the 27th.

This is the new song made by Wanna One, which was reunited at the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) on the 11th of last month. It is the final version of the 'Beautiful' series album, following the title track 'Beautiful' of the prequel repackage album released in 2017 and 'Beautiful Part 2' of their first full-length album in 2018.

Swing Entertainment said, "Since the 2021 MAMA, members have been continuously discussing 'Beautiful Part 3.' In order to repay the love and support from fans, Wanna One has decided to officially release the song."

In particular, the member Lai Kuan-lin, who did not attend the '2021 MAMA,' also participated in 'Beautiful Part 3.' As Lai Kuan-lin has recently completed recording in China, all 11 Wanna One members have participated in the song 'Beautiful Part 3.' (ANI/Global Economic)

( With inputs from ANI )

