K3G actress Malvika Raaj ties knot with businessman Pranav Bagga in Goa

Bollywood actress Malvika Raaj, known for her role of young Kareena Kapoor in "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham," tied the knot with businessman Pranav Bagga on November 30 in a private ceremony held in Goa. The intimate affair was attended by close friends and family.

Malvika shared glimpses of her special day on Instagram, featuring her in a stunning golden lehenga and Pranav in a matching sherwani. The photos capture the grand bridal entry and the poignant moment of Pranav tying the mangalsutra around Malvika's neck. The couple shared their joy on Instagram, captioning, "Our Hearts are Full of Love and Gratitude ❤️ #MalusLoveBug #Married #Forevemine."

Malvika had previously made her relationship with Pranav official in August 2023, sharing a series of romantic proposal pictures on Instagram. Despite the passage of two decades since her iconic role in "K3G," Malvika continues to be remembered for her contribution to Bollywood. Apart from her role in the 2017 film "Jayadev," she played the lead opposite Rinzing Denzongpa in the film 'Squad.' Notably, Malvika Raaj is the granddaughter of the late Bollywood actor Jagdish Raj, the daughter of Bobby Raj, and the niece of veteran actress Anita Raj.