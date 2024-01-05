Kaathal-The Core OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Mammootty-Jyothika’s Film

Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today announced the streaming premiere of the critically acclaimed Malayalam drama Kaathal – The Core. Directed by Jeo Baby the film stars Mammootty and Jyothika in lead roles. Kaathal – The Core is streaming on the service in India, starting today with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. Kaathal – The Core is the latest addition to the Prime membership.

Breaking away from the usual family drama, Kaathal – The Core reveals Mathew Devassy's journey, played by Mammootty, a retired bank manager, as he enters the world of local panchayat elections as an independent candidate—a bold move that takes everyone by surprise. The plot escalates when Mathew's wife portrayed by Jyothika makes a decision that stuns the community. The narrative dives into the complexities of their marriage, as well as themes of justice and personal fulfillment within the close-knit village community, making it a must-watch, compelling drama.