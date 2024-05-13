Kabeer Kumar sheds light on his complex character in ‘Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa'

Mumbai, May 13 Actor Kabeer Kumar has talked about how his character Kunal adds an unexpected twist in the show 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa'.

Kabeer said: "I play the role of Kunal, who entered the show as Kundan. Initially portrayed as a helpful and gentle individual, Kunal actually harbours an ulterior motive.”

"Having been lost in a river during his childhood and subsequently getting involved with the wrong crowd after being separated from his parents, Amit (played by Abhay Bhargava) and Amrita (played by Khyati Keswani), at a young age, Kunal's past greatly influences his current demeanour," he said.

Tagging his character as “complex” with various shades, Kabeer added: "As an actor, portraying such a character with a range of emotions is incredibly stimulating. We actors always seek out challenges and new experiences, and 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa' has provided me with the opportunity to explore something different and stretch my abilities."

In the upcoming episodes, Kunal's troubling behaviour escalates when his unsavoury friends visit, leading to a disturbing incident with Aashi. Amid the chaos, Kunal is kidnapped by a moneylender, threatening to expose his hidden marriage and child.

Kabeer promises that his character is set to keep the audience on the edge of their seats as he stirs up turmoil within the family, particularly between the characters of Aashi and Siddharth.

“Kunal will wreak havoc in Aashi and Siddharth’s life, making it difficult for Aashi to choose. To find out what happens next, be sure to watch the upcoming episodes of ‘Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa’," he added.

'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa' airs on Shemaroo Umang.

