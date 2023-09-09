“Kabhi helicopter se…”: Ajay Devgn shares hilarious birthday wish for Akshay Kumar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 : Actor Akshay Kumar, who is celebrating his 56th birthday today received a hilarious wish from his ‘Sooryavanshi’ co-star Ajay Devgn.

Taking to X (formely Twitter), Ajay shared a still from the movie and wrote, “ “Kabhi helicopter se latak ke, kabhi coal mine mein ghuske... If you are in need of rescue, contact @akshaykumar. Wishing success for all your missions this year brother. Happy Birthday!”

Ajay and Akshay have worked in films including ‘Insan’, ‘Suhaag’, Khakee and others.

Other ‘Sooryavanshi’ co-star Katrina Kaif wrote, “Happiest birthday to this incredible person.”

Not only Ajay and Katrina, several B-town celebs took to their social media handles and extended sweet wishes.

Riteish Deshmukh wished Akshay by sharing still from ‘Houseful 3’ on his Instagram story and wrote, “Happy Birthday My Dearest Sundi @akshaykumar - love you tremendously.”

Tiger Shroff, who is going to share screen space with Akshay in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ posted a special wish for him.

He wrote, ““One year younger! Happy birthday to the O.G action hero and one of my greatest inspirations. Love you ) paaji!”

Kareena Kapoor wrote, “ “Happy birthday favourite. Love you tons always. Have a fab one.”

Aanand L Rai dropped a picture from ‘Atrangi Re’ sets and captioned it, “Being a 'good man' is something you do, not something you are. Happy birthday 'Good Man' @akshaykumar.”

Akshay's ‘Hera Pheri’ co-stars Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal also wished the Khiladi of Bollywood.

Sharing the selfie with the birthday boy, Suniel wrote, “Wish you a super Happy Birthday Akki @akshaykumar. Have a great one my friend!!”

Paresh Rawal wrote on hi X handle, “A very Happy Birthday to @akshaykumar. Live long and Strong.”

Earlier today, Akshay visited and offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district with his son Aarav and other family members.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar will be seen in ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’.

Ahead of his birthday, he unveiled the teaser of the film.

Akshay dropped the teaser on Instagram. “In 1989, one man showed courage and conviction that saved lives! #MissionRaniganjTeaser out now. Watch the story of Bharat’s true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October,” he captioned it.

The film is based on true life event of late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India's first successful coal mine rescue mission.

In the movie teaser, Akshay can be seen donning a red turban.

Akshay has worn a turban in the films ‘Singh is Kinng’, ‘Singh is Bling’ and ‘Kesari’.

The film was earlier titled ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Indian Rescue’.

The film is helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor.

Akshay earlier collaborated with director Tinu Suresh Desai for crime thriller 'Rustom'.

Parineeti Chopra will essay the role of the female lead in the film.

‘Mission Raniganj’ is all set to hit the theatres on October 6.

Apart from this, Akshay will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama 'Soorarai Pottru' which is all set to hit the theatres on February 16, 2024.

He also has an action thriller film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ alongside Tiger Shroff and a comedy film ‘Housefull 5’ in his kitty.

