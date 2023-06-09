Kajol deletes all her Instagram posts, says "facing one of the toughest trails"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 : Actor Kajol on Friday informed her fans that she is "facing one of the toughest trails" of her life and has decided to take a break from social media.

Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a picture stating "Facing one of the toughest trails of my life."

Along with the post, she wrote, "Taking a break from social media."

Not only that, she has deleted all the pictures and videos from her handle.

Kajol did not mention the reason behind this action.

As soon as fans noticed this, they flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "I hope that the break does you great good and I wish you the very best as you navigate the tough parts of life. Prayers and love."

Another commented, "You are strong enough to face any problem.soon you will overcome."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol will be seen in an upcoming web series 'The Good Wife'.

The series is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role The show has seven seasons and concluded in 2016. Kajol will be seen as a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail. Directed by Suparn Verma it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

She will also be seen in 'Lust Stories 2' along with Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Amruta Shubhash, Tillotama Shome and Kumud Mishra.

