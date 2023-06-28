Kajol gives sneak-peak from the sets of 'Lust Stories 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 : Actor Kajol, who has completed shooting for her next titled 'Lust Stories 2', took to social media to share a series of pictures, giving us a sneak peek from the sets of the web series.

Kajol took to Instagram to share the pictures on Wednesday. She wrote, "Unveiling the unseen. Here's a sneak- peek for you to keep wanting more! Catch the craziness, drama, and action all in one. It's something you cannot miss! It will not keep you waiting for much longer. Only 1 day to go. #LustStories2OnNetflix streaming from tomorrow."

In one picture, She is seen posing for the camera in a pink saree.

In another photo, she and the other star cast were having a conversation.

'Lust Stories 2' is helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh.

Apart from Kajol, the show stars Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Amruta Shubhash, Tillotama Shome and Kumud Mishra.

Apart from the star cast what caught the attention was the chemistry between Tamannaah and Vijay.

The new season showcases multiple shades of lust across age groups and class, and their perspective towards the taboo subject.

The trailer has Neena Gupta playing the role of a grandmother comparing one's body to Mount Fuji, where lust erupts like a volcano. She also suggests her granddaughter Mrunal Thakur sleep with her prospective husband as a 'test drive.'

The video also gives a glimpse of Kajol's intense avatar. The character played by Kajol believes her husband (Kumud Mishra) has feelings for their housekeeper.

At the end of the trailer, Vijay Varma's character is seen breaking into the house of his former love played by Tamannah but she refuses to sleep with him because he's married.

Produced by RSVP and Flying Unicorn Ent, 'Lust Stories 2' is a collection of films that shed light on relationships from the female lens of woman, stringing them together thematically.

