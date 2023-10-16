Kajol recreates look of her iconic Anjali character from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 : It's a nostalgic day for all 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' fans out there as the film completed 25 years today.

Marking the film's silver jubilee, Kajol channelled the iconic Anjali by recreating her look.

Kajol took to Instagram and dropped a fun video in which she is seen dressed up as her character from 25 years back. She wore a black tracksuit and completed her look with Anjali's trademark short hair.

In the caption, the actress penned a sweet note, writing 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai will always be a labour of love."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

"Stepping back into Anjali's shoes after 25 years ( couldn't find the basketball though )So many memories and love attached to this film.. So glad that everyone loves it as much as I do. A first for Karan Johar and a beginning to an amazing journey for Dharma Movies .. Fabulous music that still resonates, even today.. #kkhh is and always will be a labour of love," Kajol wrote.

As soon as Kajol dropped the post, fans especially 90s kids chimed in the comment section and expressed their love for the film.

"Oh god.. This took us back to amazing childhood memories [?].. Anjali, ur hairstyle, innocence, childlike role Rahul, tina, nd hv to say aman role was awesome.. Such a gem.. His entry in song was magical," a fan commented.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who made his directorial debut with 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', replied, "I love love love you!!!!!!!![?][?][?][?][?][?][?]"

"Anjali is always Anjali no one could've made me fall in love with that movie if it wasn't you ," a netizen wrote.

On Sunday night, Kajol's 'Kuch Kuch Hota' co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji surprised fans at a theatre in Mumbai, where the team of Dharma Productions organised a special screening of the film to celebrate its 25 years.

Shah Rukh Khan Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar at the screening 25 Years Of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 🎥🎬 @iamsrk 🖤 pic.twitter.com/JjE7GzIcNX — Tanveer (@SRKFANPAGE0211) October 15, 2023

Talking at the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai screening, Shah Rukh said, "Is film ka humare liye bahut hi important makaam hai humari zindagi mein, humare dilo mein. Aap log thoda bahut samajhte ho, pura nahi samjhoge kyunki kuch kuch hota hai (this film is a very important milestone in our lives and in our hearts. You people understand this to some extent but you cannot understand it fully because there is something that happens)."

Released in 1998, 'Kuch Kuch Hota' also starred Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Archana Puran Singh, Sana Saeed and Farida Jalal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor