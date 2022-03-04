Kal Penn joins 'Santa Clause' series

Los Angeles, March 4 Hollywood star Kal Penn has joined the 'Santa Clause' limited series at Disney Plus, Variety has confirmed.

The series, which was announced on January 14, will see Tim Allen once again play Santa Claus/Scott Calvin and Elizabeth Mitchell reprising her role as Scott's wife, Carol Calvin, also known as Mrs Claus.

Mitchell first played the part in 'The Santa Clause 2' and did so again in 'The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause', reports variety.com.

In the series, Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realising that he can't be Santa forever. He's starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he's got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.

Penn has been cast as Simon Choksi. An ambitious game inventor and product developer, and a devoted single father, Simon can talk the tech mogul talk but can't walk the walk, and his dreams of being the next Bezos fall drastically short. But all that changes after a visit to the North Pole.

Jack Burditt, who created the Allen-led comedy series 'Last Man Standing', will serve as executive producer and showrunner on 'The Santa Clause' series.

Allen will executive produce in addition to starring. Jason Winer is directing and will executive produce alongside Jon Radler for Small Dog Picture Company. Kevin Hench, Richard Baker and Rick Messina are also executive producers.

The Disney Branded Television series will be produced by 20th Television. Production on the series will begin in March.

