Kalbeliya folk dancer Gulabo Sapera’s journey honoured on ‘Superstar Singer 3’

Mumbai, April 20 The latest episode of the kids' singing reality show, 'Superstar Singer 3', pays homage to the journey of Kalbeliya folk dancer and Padma Shri Gulabo Sapera.

The 'Shreemati Special' episodes feature contestants honouring women achievers across different fields.

These women include Gulabo Sapera, Nirmala Papad Wali, and Indian Navy veteran Commander Prabha Lall, among others.

The stellar star cast of 'Do Aur Do Pyaar', Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi, also appear as special guests on the show.

Rajdeep Gosh from Howrah, West Bengal, impresses everyone with his performance of the song 'Zindagi Ka Safar' from the movie 'Safar', alongside his team captain Pawandeep Rajan.

Born into a nomadic family in Rajasthan, Gulabo Sapera overcame the odds to emerge as a sensational folk dancer, becoming the pride of the country.

Hearing her life journey deeply moved super judge Neha Kakkar.

An emotional Neha Kakkar shared: "First of all, after hearing Gulabo's story, we are all touched and want to applaud her for her efforts. This performance seemed relatable to Gulabo's tale. When Pawandeep Rajan began singing, I took a step back and gave my whole attention to every word of this soulful rendition,"

The singer added: "You have a simple persona and an enduring voice, which is reflected in your performance. It's a direct connection to the heart. God bless you. And Rajdeep, aap gaanein ko jeetein ho; it was a heartfelt performance."

Captain Mohd Danish said: "I was praying that the performance would continue, and not end. The atmosphere on set is considerably quieter; this is the magic of Pawan Da and Rajdeep’s performance. Overall, this was a great performance and Rajdeep Bhai, salaam to your singing. Keep it up."

'Superstar Singer 3' airs on Saturday and Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television.

