'Kalki 2898 AD': Amitabh Bachchan leaves fans intrigued with new poster

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 : Ever since the first look of Amitabh Bachchan from the most awaited sci-fi epic 'Kalki 2898 AD', was released on his birthday last year, fans have eagerly awaited more details about the actor's look and character in the film. Adding to the excitement, makers unveiled a new poster of the Megastar.

Unveiling the new poster, 'Kalki 2898 AD' team took to X handle and captioned the post, "The time has come to know who he is! Exclusively on @StarSportsIndiaat 7:15 PM on April 21st."

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐰𝐡𝐨 𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐬! Exclusively on @StarSportsIndia at 7:15 PM on April 21st.#Kalki2898AD @SrBachchan @ikamalhaasan #Prabhas @deepikapadukone @nagashwin7@DishPatani @Music_Santhosh @VyjayanthiFilms @Kalki2898AD #IPLonStar pic.twitter.com/pFtsBYK9sR — Kalki 2898 AD (@Kalki2898AD) April 20, 2024

Clad in all-white attire, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen sitting inside a temple, looking mysteriously towards a bright ray of light. Building anticipation for a big announcement soon, the poster reads, "Samay Aa Gaya Hai".

In the poster, his face and forehead are covered with a bandage sort of thing.

The sci-fi flick is helmed by Nag Ashwin, known for his directorial works such as 'Yevade Subramanyam' and 'Mahanati'.

The film is touted to be a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Amidst all the excitement for the film, a new update reveals that the makers are planning a big announcement this Sunday (April 21).

Confirming the same, a source close to the film revealed, "The team of 'Kalki 2898 AD' are planning something grand this Sunday. Expected to be one big update regarding the film, this will be a major event for fans worldwide. Known for their amazing promotional campaigns and events, it's going to be a great surprise for audiences."

The source also confirmed that through this campaign, they will also be announcing the film's release date.

The film also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

Recently, 'Kalki 2898 AD' made waves after its groundbreaking debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year, earning massive global acclaim.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor