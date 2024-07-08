Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's Multi Starrer Becomes Fastest Film To Enter Rs 500 Crore Club

500 Crore it is for Prabhas and Deepika Padukone multi starrer film Kalki 2898 Ad. This movie has now become fastest movie to enter 500 cr club. Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD was released, and several records were thrashed. The film got a bumper opening day and earned more than 90 cores on a weekday.

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer became the highest-grossing movie and now the film has earned Rs 500 crores in India that too in just 11 days. With this, Kalki has become the fastest film to enter the 500 crore club. It is followed by Shah Rukh Khan Jawan that took 13 days and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, who took 16 days to enter the 500-crore club.

The story of Kalki is mix of Mythology and the fiction with amazing visuals and VFX. May it be Amitabh, Deepika or Kamal Hassan they have nailed it in their role.