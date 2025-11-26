Kalyani Priyadarshan on Teaming Up With Divine for “You & I”: "Its Truly an Honour

For Kalyani Priyadarshan, collaborating with Divine on their latest release You & I — already trending everywhere — felt like a creative high that built beautifully on the momentum of Kiliye Kiliye. Both songs brought out her groovier, more rhythmic side, but You & I added a layer of personal meaning she didn’t see coming.

“Collaborating with Divine was truly an honour,” Kalyani shares, reflecting on the experience. She has admired his craft for years — the honesty, the lived emotion, the way his music hits because it comes straight from the heart. “His work comes straight from his heart and experiences, and that honesty is what makes it so powerful.”

What stood out most was the trust Divine invests in the people he chooses to work with. Being part of that circle made the collaboration feel intimate and genuinely valued. “He works with people he trusts, and being included in that creative circle for this video meant a lot to me. I’m genuinely grateful for the opportunity. He is an artist I truly love and admire.”

For Kalyani, You & I isn’t just the next groovy track after Kiliye Kiliye — it’s a moment defined by respect, synchronicity, and the joy of creating something honest with an artist she has long looked up to.