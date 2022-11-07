Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam to collaborate after 35 years

Superstar Kamal Haasan has confirmed that he will be working with master filmmaker Mani Ratnam for his next flick.The new film will mark their first collaboration in 35 years after they worked together on 1987 action drama "Nayakan" Sharing the news on Twitter, the Vikram star wrote, "Here we go again! #KH234." AR Rahman will score music for Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's film and will be backed by the Madras Talkies, Red Giant Movies and Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Kamal Haasan says, "I was equally excited 35 years before when I was about to start work with Mr Mani Ratnam. Collaborating with a similar mindset is stimulating. This stimulation includes AR Rahman as well. Eagerly looking forward to present this venture with Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin." The film, tentatively called ‘ KH 234’ will be produced by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R Mahendran and Siva Ananth under their banners Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. The film will be presented by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies.