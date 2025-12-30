Kamal Haasan condoles demise of superstar Mohanlal's mother Santhakumari

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 30 : Kamal Haasan extended his condolences to superstar Mohanlal and his family following the demise of the actor's mother, Santhakumari, on Tuesday.

Taking to his X handle, Kamal Haasan penned a heartfelt message for Mohanlal, expressing his love and support for the actor.

"Brother @MohanLal only you can console yourself. Friends will stand by you as always. No amount of comforting can compensate a loss like this. Take care we all love you. Kamal Haasan."

https://x.com/ikamalhaasan/status/2005978022139290028?

After the demise of Santhakumari, the fans of Mohanlal arrived at the actor's residence to pay their last respects to his mother.

Superstar Mammootty was also seen exiting the residence of Mohanlal after paying his last respects to Sathakumari Amma.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly Speaker, AN Shamseer, has also extended his condolences on the demise of Shantakumari.

Taking to his Instagram handle, AN Shamseer paid tribute to Shantakumari, who played a significant role in shaping Mohanlal as an artist and stood by him as a strong source of support and strength throughout his life.

"The mother of Malayalam's favourite star Mohanlal Shanthakumari expresses grief over the demise of Amma. The role that the mother played is huge in shaping the talent named Mohanlal and in standing as a support and shadow for him. Joining the grief of the beloved star and his family. Rest in peace," wrote AN Shamseer.

The funeral of Santhakumari will be held in Thiruvananthapuram on December 31.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor