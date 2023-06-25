Kamal Haasan joins cast of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer 'Project K'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 : Legendary actor Kamal Haasan is the new addition to the action thriller film 'Project K' which also features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

Taking to Instagram, Prabhas, on Sunday shared an announcement video of the 'Vikram' actor joining the cast of 'Project K'.

He captioned the video, "A moment that will be etched in my heart forever. Honored beyond words to collaborate with the legendary @ikamalhaasan sir in #ProjectK. The opportunity to learn and grow alongside such a titan of cinema is a dream come true moment."

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film is all set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.

Confirming the news, Haasan said in an official statement, "50 years back when I was a dance assistant and an assistant director the name Ashwini Dutt loomed large in the production sector. Both of us are coming together after 50 years. A brilliant director from our next generation is at the helm. My co-stars MPrabhas and Deepika are also of that generation . I have worked with Amit Ji before . Yet every time it feels like the first time. Amit Ji keeps reinventing himself. I am also emulating that inventive process. I am eagerly waiting for Project K. Whatever position the audience place me at, my primary quality is that I am a film buff. That quality will keep applauding any new attempt in my industry. Let mine be the first applause for Project K. With our director Nag Ashwin's vision I am sure that applause will echo across our country and the world of cinema."

Director Nag Ashwin also shared his excitement about Kamal Haasan joining the cast of the film. He said, "For an actor like Kamal sir, who has done so many iconic roles, it's a huge honour to attempt to do something new. We are all super excited and privileged that he agreed to come onboard and complete our world."

'Project K' is a bilingual film shot simultaneously in two languages i.e Hindi and Telugu across various locations. The film will also mark Deepika's debut in the Telugu film market.

Disha Patani is also a part of Project K.

