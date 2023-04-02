Kangana finds 'desi kids who speak Hindi in second-hand Brit accent' annoying

Mumbai, April 2 Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who does not shy away from speaking her mind, said that she finds English speaking "desi kids" who speak Hindi in a tacky second hand British accent irritating.

Kangana took to Twitter, where she was replying to a tweet by a social media user. The user had shared a link to an article which talks about Italy introducing a bill in Parliament seeking ban on English and other foreign languages for formal communication.

The user wrote: "Hate me but we need to do the same, kids in Gurugram only speak in English but they only barely understand Hindi and forget about speaking Hindi."

Kangana re-shared the tweet and shared her opinion to it as well.

"I know I will invite trolling but honestly English speaking desi kids who speak Hindi in tacky second hand brit accent are simply annoying and irritating. While kids who have authentic desi accent/swag and who speak Hindi/Sanskrit fluently are top tier," she wrote.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor