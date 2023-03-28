Kangana Ranaut accuses Karan Johar of destroying Priyanka Chopra's Bollywood career

Priyanka Chopra recently revealed the reason why she quit Bollywood and moved to the West. The actress, on a podcast, mentioned that she was being pushed into a corner in the Hindi film industry. PeeCee went on to say, "I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break."Now, reacting to her statement, Kangana Ranaut has accused Karan Johar of the actress' being exit from B-Town over her Shah Rukh Khan connection.

She further wrote in another tweet, “Media wrote extensively about her fall out with Karan Johar because of her friendship with SRK and movie mafia Cruella who is always looking for vulnerable outsiders saw a perfect punching bag in PC and went all out in harassing her to a point where she had to leave India.”"This obnoxious, jealous, mean and toxic person should be held accountable for ruining the culture and environment of film industry which was never hostile to outsiders in the days of AB or SRK. His gang and mafia PR should be raided and held accountable for harassing outsiders," she added. Priyanka made the big reveal while speaking to Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert.