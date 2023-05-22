Kangana Ranaut bestowed with Best Actress Award for 'Thalaivii' at Osaka Tamil International Film Festival in Japan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 22 : Actor Kangana Ranaut won the Best Actress Award for her movie 'Thalaivii' at Osaka Tamil International Film Festival in Japan. The actress took to Instagram and expressed her gratitude for the recognition and honour given to her.

She wrote in her post, "Thank you for this honour....Thalaivii is indeed a piece of my heart... many thanks for this Acknowledgment."

'Thalaivii' is a 2021 biographical drama film based on the life of actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa (played by Kangana Ranaut), her relationship with the illustrious M. G. Ramachandran (played by Arvind Swami), and her turbulent ascent to power as the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Kangana has given her best for the film and she put a lot of effort into making the character look real. In fact, she gained 20 kgs in just six months for her role.

The 36-year-old actress made her film debut in 2006 with the movie 'Gangster' and later made her mark with the films like 'Tanu Weds Manu', 'Queen', 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', 'Panga', among others. She has won four National Film Awards: one Best Supporting Actress award for 'Fashion' and three Best Actress awards, one each for 'Queen' and 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' and a third one for her performances in both 'Manikarnika, the Queen of Jhansi', and 'Panga'.

Kangana will be seen as an Air Force Pilot 'Tejas' and essaying the role of former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi in her directorial project 'Emergency'.

