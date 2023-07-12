Kangana Ranaut calls Sonam Kapoor 'gossip aunty' after actress mocks her English-speaking skills

Years after Sonam Kapoor mocked Kangana Ranaut's English-speaking skills. The 'Dhaakad' actress has now reacted to it on her social media handle. Kangana re-posted an old clip of a 'KWK' episode, in which the 'Blind' actress took a jibe at Ranaut's English. The clip showed Karan asking Sonam, "If you have the power to give celebrities these aspects who would you give that to - the ability to speak English fluently?" To this, Sonam named Kangana.

Re-sharing the old clip of 'Koffee With Karan' on her Instagram handle, Kangana wrote, “What I learned from years of fights with film mafia is that no outsider will ever be mocked for not speaking English… also that show is officially closed forever.” "She further mentioned, "Please don't miss my comeback in the end. Even at 24 after being openly bullied, humiliated and mocked I showed grace sophistication articulation and humility which English speaking gossipy aunties with so called great upbringing can never. Kangana had also shared a clip of legendary actor Dev Anand and revealed, “When I was new in films one person who called me often and offered me roles in his directorial films was Dev saab… he was really appreciative of my talent even when I was struggling.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in 'Emergency'. The actress has also directed the movie, in which she will be seen playing the role of former Indian PM Indira Gandhi. The movie is scheduled to hit the big screen on November 24, 2023.After 'Emergency', the actress has 'Tejas' lined up for release. She will be seen as an Air Force Pilot in the film, which will be released on October 20, 2023.