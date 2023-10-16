Kangana Ranaut celebrates Navratri in Ahmedabad, dons a vibrant lehenga

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 16 : Actor Kangana Ranaut kickstarted Navratri celebrations in Ahmedabad.

On Sunday, she visited Gujarat to participate in Navratri celebrations as a part of her film 'Tejas' promotional activities.

She was spotted at Shankus Dandiya, where she performed aarti and sought blessings for the film.

For the event, Kangana wore a multi-coloured lehenga-choli that she paired with a vibrant dupatta.

She accentuated her festive look with a bindi, minimal makeup and a braided ponytail.

Sharing pictures of herself in the lehenga, Kangana took to Instagram and wrote, "Gujrat you are my heart [?] Garba night in Ahmedabad [?]Tejas ke saath @sarveshmewara @rsvpmovies."

Kangana's ethnic look left fans in awe.

"So beautiful [?][?]," a social media user commented.

"Looking so gorgeous," another one wrote.

Speaking of 'Tejas', the film is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala/

'Tejas' is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 27.

The film revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instil a deep sense of pride in every Indian, showing how Indian Air Force pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

