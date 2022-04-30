Kangana Ranaut claims 'Dhaakad' is a genre defining film

Mumbai, April 30 As the trailer of her upcoming film 'Dhakkad' is released, actress Kangana Ranaut who is playing the protagonist in the film, says that it will redefine the action genre for Indian cinema.

The event saw Kangana's entry in a chopper at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse Grounds after which the actress drove straight to PVR Icon, Phoenix Mall in Lower Parel.

After the trailer is shown to the media, Kangana said, "It has been a long-standing dream of mine to take up challenging parts and be part of movies that change the norm. Dhaakad is one such film. I enjoyed playing Agent Agni who stops at nothing. Dhaakad is a genre-defining film and we've worked very hard to create something that lived up to the dream that we had envisioned. Agent Agni is a force of nature and embodies the strength within us and the film is a celebration of grit and power."

The film is directed by Razneesh Ghai, also starring - Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, Saswata Chatterjee among others.

Director Razneesh Ghai said, "Dhaakad being my first film will always be close to my heart. Kangana is the new brooding action hero. Her understanding of a screenplay is simply outstanding. She has aced all the intricately choreographed action sequences with perfection. It has been an absolute pleasure to work with her and watch her effortlessly pull off this demanding role. She is an acting powerhouse."

As Arjun Rampal is appearing in a very unique avatar in the film, the director also added, "Arjun, my brother, has brought his invaluable experience to Rudhraveer's role. His character vibrates with an infectious energy that only an actor of his calibre could have brought to the table. He has also pushed the bar with his looks and style for Dhaakad which will catch everyone's attention."

Producer Deepak Mukut added, "Dhaakad is a labour of love. The subject of the film is very close to my heart and I wanted to ensure that the action thriller has an important message at its core. With Kangana Ranaut fronting our film, and Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta providing some impeccable performances, we are excited for the audience to view this action bonanza when it hits the theatres."

'Dhakkad' releases in theatre on May 20.

