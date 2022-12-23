Kangana Ranaut compares herself to Lata Mangeshkar

Kangana Ranaut recently took to Instagram and shared a video of Asha Bhosle talking about her late sister, singer Lata Mangeshkar. In the video, Asha shared that Lata would never sing at weddings, no matter how much money she was offered. Kangana shared in the caption that she too, has followed the same mantra.

The video is from Asha’s appearance at DID Li’l Masters where she spoke about how Lata had once refused a million dollars to perform for two hours at a wedding. Asha recalled that Lata had even said that even of she was offered 5 million dollars, she would refuse it. She said, “Yeh artist mein hona chahiye (This should be within an artist).”

Earlier this year, Kangana had raised objection, when Lata was not offered a tribute at the Grammys and the Oscars, which were both held days after her death. Demanding boycott of such awards, she had written on Instagram at the time, “We must take strong stands against any local awards who claim to be international and yet ignore and intentionally sideline legendary artists because of their race or ideologies... both Oscar and Grammy failed to give tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Ji... our media should totally boycott these biased local events who claim to be global awards.”

On the work front, Kangana is filming her directorial, Emergency. She also stars in the film as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She regularly shares pictures and videos from the film's shoot. The period drama also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, Shreyas Talpade and Bhumika Chawla.