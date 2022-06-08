Kangana Ranaut gets fooled for a viral spoof video, calls Qatar Airways Chief ‘Idiot of a man’

Kangana Ranaut, has once again hit headlines for her controversial remark as she called out Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker “Idiot of a man,” based on a parody video.A spoof video of the CEO commenting on an Indian Twitter user’s boycott call is going viral on the internet.Following the condemnation of certain remarks made by BJP leader Nupur Sharma, by a few Islamic countries, including Qatar, a Twitter user Vashudev called for the boycott of Qatar airways in a video with the hashtag #BycottQatarAirways.After this video, ‘#BycottQatarAirways’ started trending on Twitter with the wrong spelling. The spoof video of Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker replying to Vashudev’s boycott call while giving an interview with Al Jazeera went viral on social media.

The CEO of Qatar airways now gives an interview to Aljazeera on the call for #BycottQatarAirwaysQatar by Vashudev

Watch till the end! https://t.co/ezBC8wYcv6pic.twitter.com/8dkRZsCPHp — Ahad (@AhadunAhad11111) June 7, 2022

In the video, the CEO can be heard saying: “After I heard the boycott call, I cancelled all his meetings and straightaway flew to Qatar because our biggest shareholder Vashudev decided to boycott our airline from his headquarters which is the terrace of his house…”“…Vashudev is our biggest shareholder with a total investment of 634 rupees and 50 paise… This is a special kind of boycott because it is b-y-c-o-t-t. Vashudev habibi, we are willing to give you one whole plane to make your TikTok videos or maybe we can give you two litres of petrol free. Please consider our offer and take the boycott back,” the CEO added in the doctored video.Ranaut seems to have fallen for this scoop. “This idiot of a man has no shame bullying a poor man, mocking his insignificance and place in the world,” she posted on her Instagram story.On the work front, Kangana Ranaut’s latest release Dhaakad emerged as a flop at the box office. She has also started work on Emergency, where she would essay the role of former Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi. The actor is also directing the film. Kangana also has air-force drama Tejas in the pipeline.

