Kangana Ranaut heads to Delhi for recce of her film 'Emergency'

Actor Kangana Ranaut, on Sunday, headed to Delhi for the recce of her film 'Emergency'.

She was spotted at Mumbai airport wearing a beautiful saree.

She accessorised her airport outfit with a pearl necklace.

Kangana will not only act as the lead in the film 'Emergency' but she will also direct and produce it.

'Emergency' is based on the life of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Apart from it, Kangana is also coming up with 'Tiku Weds Sheru', which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles.

( With inputs from ANI )

