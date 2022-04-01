Kangana Ranaut heaps praise on SS Rajamouli's RRR

Actor Kangana Ranaut has heaped praises on the recently released film RRR and hailed the film's director SS Rajamouli. In a video shared on Instagram by a paparazzo account, Kangana called it a blockbuster saying that RRR has everything that a film should have. She also urged her fans and followers to watch the movie. In the video, Kangana is seen exiting the theatre and getting in her car. When asked which film she watched, Kangana said, "RRR" and smiled.

After a person asked her about the film she said, "Blockbuster, mast ekdum (Amazing). And nationalism is my favourite subject. Isme sab kuch hai jo hona chahiye ek film me (This has everything that a film should have)."She also added, "I think this is ek blockbuster film 3D me itne dino baad dekha humlogo ne (This is a blockbuster movie that we have watched in 3D after a long time). So please jaake dekhiye (So please go and watch it). It's my most...long live Rajamouli."Recently, Kangana had praised Rajamouli taking to her Instagram Stories. The actor posted some pictures of SS Rajamouli and wrote, "SS Rajamouli sir has proved he is the greatest Indian film director ever... He has never ever given an unsuccessful film." ‘RRR’ has been receiving a lot of love from across the country. The film’s Hindi version has made a business of Rs 131 crore in its first week. On the work front, Kangana's upcoming projects include Dhaakad, Tejas, and The Incarnation: Sita. Currently, she is hosting the OTT reality show Lock Upp. She will also be producing her upcoming projects Emergency and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda.

