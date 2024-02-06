Kangana Ranaut Rejects Offer to Work with Animal Director Sandeep Vanga, Know Why

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, known for her personal and professional life, is once again in the spotlight, this time regarding her potential collaboration with director Sandeep Vanga. The Animal director had previously responded to Kangana's criticism of a film, expressing his willingness to work with her and praising her performances, particularly in Queen. However, Kangana has declined the opportunity to work with Vanga.

Kangana posted on X that review, and criticism are not the same, and every form of art should be reviewed and discussed as it is a common practice. The manner in which Sandeep Ji showed respect towards me by smiling at my review indicates that he not only creates masculine films but also embodies a masculine attitude. Thank you, sir."

"Please refrain from offering me any roles, as your alpha male heroes may become feminists, and as a result, your films may suffer. You create blockbusters, and the film industry needs you, "She added.

समीक्षा और निंदा एक नहीं होते, हर तरह की कला की समीक्षा और चर्चा होनी चाहिए यह एक सामान्य बात है ।

संदीप जी ने जैसे मेरी समीक्षा पे मुस्कुराते हुए मेरे प्रति आदर का भाव दिखाया, ये कहा जा सकता है की वो सिर्फ़ मर्दाना फ़िल्में ही नहीं बनाते, उनके तेवर भी मर्दाना हैं, धन्यवाद सर 🙏… https://t.co/qi2hINWYcu — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 5, 2024

Previously, Kangana had criticized Animal, calling it a film that promotes 'woman-beating.' Despite this, Vanga responded positively, saying, "If I get a chance and if I feel she will fit into it, I will go and narrate the story. I genuinely loved her performance in Queen and so many other films. So, if she is giving a negative comment about Animals, I don't mind. I don't get angry also cause I have seen her work. I don't feel bad."

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut has Emergency in her pipeline, where she will portray former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is set to begin work on Spirit, starring Prabhas, and has Animal Park in development. He also revealed plans for a feminist story, conceived even before Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh.