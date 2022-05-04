Kangana Ranaut: 'She's On Fire' showcases agent’s Agni’s power

Mumbai, May 4 Actress Kangana Ranaut says the new song 'She's On Fire' by rapper Badshah for her upcoming film 'Dhaakad' showcases her character agent's Agni's power, how she is on this mission and how nothing can stop her from achieving her goal.

Today, the makers have released the teaser of new song titled ‘She's on Fire' from 'Dhaakad'. The song has been composed and written by popular rapper Badshah and sung by him and Nikita Gandhi with the music by Hiten Kumar.

Kangana Ranaut says, "I had a blast shooting for the song as I love the way Badshah composes them. They are full of life and the tempo gets you grooving. She's On Fire showcases Agent's Agni's power, how she is on this mission and how nothing can stop her from achieving her goal."

Talking about this foot-tapping number rapper Badshah sayid that the brief for the song was to compose a tune which would be catchy but would also capture the essence of the film and reflect the spirit of its main characters.

He added: "The title of the song is based on Agent Agni and the way she powers through her mission in the film. Rampal plays the menacing antagonist and the song pits the two of them against each another."

Meanwhile, director Razneesh Ghai said: "We had planned to shoot a song for the film which would depict the film's theme. She's On Fire does justice to the role played by Kangana Ranaut in Dhaakad. It depicts her as a force of nature who is unstoppable. I am happy with the way the song has shaped up and I am looking forward to the audience's reaction to it."

Deepak Mukut said, "We have worked hard on creating a song which is ideal in portraying the spirit of the film. Badshah has done an amazing job in bringing out the thrilling vibe of the film through ‘She's On Fire'. Even Kangana and Arjun have given it their all in making the song the heart-thumping track that it has turned out to be."

Soham Rockstar Entertainment presents Dhaakad which is produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and co-produced by Hunar Mukut. The film is directed by Razneesh Ghai and produced in association with , Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films. Dhaakad's music is produced under SRE Music and it's distributed by Zee Studios with its worldwide release on May 20, 2022.

