Kangana Ranaut shines as Indira Gandhi in her first look from Emergecy

Kangana Ranaut has unveiled the first look of her upcoming film, Emergency, as the shooting for the film is underway. Set to be made under Kangana's production banner, Manikarnika Films, Emergency features Kangana as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.The first look teaser of the film shared on Thursday opens with a man attending a phone call; he soon walks towards a huge office. A woman can be seen standing in the hall as she looks at some files. The man asks her that the President of the US wanted to know if they can address her as ‘Madam’.

As soon as she shared the teaser and poster, her fans showered love in the comment section. While one fan wrote, ‘As always she nailed it! She has minutely adopted every detail! Brilliant! Can't wait to get more of it’, another one added, ‘Omg! The way she is talking; look at her facial expression... No doubt she is the best actress of Bollywood... Queen rocks... Its like we watching Indira Mam alive... Another National Award in her (Kangana's) lap for acting.’Emergency is written by Ritesh Shah, who also wrote her last project Dhaakad. In June, Kangana had announced that she got renowned prosthetic makeup artist David Malinowski on board for the film Emergency. David has won several awards, including the 2018 BAFTA and Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling in the 2017 film Darkest Hour. Some of his other work includes World War Z (2013) and The Batman (2022).

