Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad to release on May 27 2022

Dhaakad, starring Kangana Ranaut, is set to be theatrically released on May 27. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutt and Saswata Chatterjee and is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai. Produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and co-produced by Hunar Mukut, Dhaakad will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Ranaut said the film will be the biggest “women action entertainer” mounted in the country.

“A story as paramount as this should reach maximum eyeballs and I am happy to announce that Dhaakad would be released in multiple languages. “I can’t wait for the audience to meet Agent Agni. She will blow their minds with her fury and power,” the actor said in a statement on Monday.Dhaakad is presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films. Producer Deepak Mukut adds, “We envisioned Dhaakad as a film that’s at par with international action films. We got a female superstar to headline it creates a new norm. After the success of Thalaivii, Kangana is a big favourite with the South market. We will be releasing the film in multiple regional languages. It’s a never-seen-before scale of release for a woman-led film.” Producer Sohel Maklai says, “Over three years of blood, sweat and tears will give audiences India’s biggest female action star with the release of Dhaakad. We are immensely proud of the film and we’re sure it will resonate with people across India and beyond.”

