Kangana Ranaut Sweeping Floor of Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya (Watch Video)

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was seen on Sunday, January 21, sweeping the floor at Hanuman Garhi Temple as she is in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony tomorrow (January 22). "Thousands of priests are offering prayers and chanting 'mantras', and there's a flow of positive energy here. It is a blessing that we are getting the opportunity to be a part of such a holy practice. We are all busy in the preparations for Lord Ram's arrival," said actress after meeting spiritual leader Rambhadracharya.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Actress Kangana Ranaut participates in cleanliness drive at Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya.



Kangana Ranaut is one of the few film actors who has been called for the inauguration of Shri Ram temple to be held in Ayodhya. For the same, the actress was seen leaving for Ayodhya earlier on January 21.