Kangana Ranaut Takes a Stand: No License to Criticize Other Countries, Says Slamming Maldives Unfair

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent trip to Lakshadweep has sparked a debate on social media about tourism in India and the Maldives. Photos of Modi in Lakshadweep went viral, prompting some Indian users to call for a boycott of the Maldives under the hashtag #BoycottMaldives. The boycott trend stemmed from concerns that Modi's focus on Lakshadweep was detrimental to tourism in the Maldives, a popular honeymoon destination for Indians. However, actress Kangana Ranaut weighed in on the debate, urging restraint and emphasizing the Prime Minister's broader goal of promoting domestic tourism in India.

In an interview with ETimes, Ranaut argued that "people are tweeting the wrong way" about Modi's Lakshadweep visit. She clarified that the Prime Minister's aim was not just to promote Lakshadweep, but to encourage Indians to spend their money within the country, including for weddings and travel. "He (Modi) is telling everyone, 'Get married in India,'" Ranaut said, highlighting the Prime Minister's "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) initiative. She further dismissed the notion that promoting Lakshadweep somehow harms the Maldives.

"There's this illusion that commenting on Maldives will reduce tourism there," Ranaut explained. "If people are going to Kashmir, it doesn't mean Manali's tourism will decrease. You're encouraging more and more people to travel... In this Instagram era, people want to go everywhere." Ranut added that Modi's focus on Lakshadweep should be seen as part of a larger effort to boost Indian tourism, not a targeted attack on the Maldives. "The Prime Minister is not giving people a license to name-drop Maldives," she said.