Kangana Ranaut wishes PM Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday, says, nothing can erase your legacy

Actress Kangana Ranaut wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Saturday. She shared a picture and penned a note for him praising him as a leader and said that nothing could erase his legacy.Kangana took to her Instagram story where she shared a picture of herself shaking hands with the Prime Minister. Alongside the image, she wrote: "From selling tea on railway platforms as a child to becoming the most powerful man on this planet.""What an incredible journey we wish you a long long life but like Rama like Krishna like Gandhi you are immortal now etched forever in the conscious of this nation and beyond, you will live forever, Nothing can erase your legacy that's why I call you an Avatar... blessed to have you as our leader."

The photo Kangana shared is from 2018, when she had met PM Modi along with lyricist Prasoon Joshi, at an event in Delhi. The actor was seen in a floral saree and had said at the event, “I am a big Modi fan because of his success story. As a young woman, I do believe that we need to have right role models. I mean the graph and the ambition of an ordinary man and whenever we have a PM who is a chaiwala (tea-seller), then I always say that it is not his victory but it is the victory of our democracy. I feel he is the right role model.”In her upcoming film Emergency, Kangana will essay the role of the late Indira Gandhi, Anupam Kher will be seen as J P Narayan, Mahima Chaudhry will play Pupul Jayakar, Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Milind Soman will play Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Emergency has been written and directed by Kangana. The film is produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana. The screenplay and dialogues are by Ritesh Shah.



