Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad to release on OTT after theatrical failure

Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad which released on May 20 along with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and turned out to be a huge failure at the box office. A month after its release, it has now been announced that Dhaakad will now be available on OTT platform ZEE5 from the 1st of July.Directed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad is a spy thriller with Kangana in lead and Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee in supporting roles. Shot by Japanese cinematographer Tetsuo Nagata (La Vie en rose), Dhaakad is truly international in scale and style as the action sequences are designed by an international crew. With blood, action, gunshots and characters with their own set of eccentricities, Dhaakad is a bold movie with a fierce, feisty and fearless Kangana in lead.

Dhaakad revolves around Agni (Kangana), a special agent with the International Task Force, who is assigned the mission to eliminate an international human and arms trafficker Rudraveer (Arjun Rampal), who is also running a coal mafia. During this battle, her tragic childhood past comes in the forefront more often than she would want and she unearths rather shocking truths about her tragedy, one of which is even linked to Rudraveer.Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer said, “We have been consistently curating a diverse portfolio with quality content across genres and are happy to add another action-film to the slate as this genre appeals to all. Dhaakad is a must-watch film for all action lovers. Apart from having an international crew choreographing its action sequences, the movie has a fierce Kangana in top form. It is also a trendsetting film with a lot of potential, and we are elated to have partnered with the producers to give Dhaakad a global audience”.