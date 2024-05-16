Kangana Ranaut's Political Drama Emergency Postponed Amid Lok Sabha Election 2024

The release date of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film, 'Emergency', has been postponed amid her ongoing political campaigns. The film, based on the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was previously scheduled for release on June 14. Kangana plays the titular character in the film. The makers of the same announced the film's delay on May 15. The new release date is yet to be mentioned.

This is the third time that Emergency has been postponed. Kangana Ranaut’s film was originally supposed to hit theatres in October 2023. However, it was then postponed for November 24, 2023, to avoid a clash with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s Ganpath. Later, the film was further pushed to June 14, 2024.

Kangana Ranaut announced Emergency in 2021 and later clarified that even though Emergency is a political drama, it is not Indira Gandhi’s biopic. The actress is not just playing the lead in the film but is also directing it. Besides Kangana, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry and Shreyas Talpade among others.

Previously, Kangana talked about the movie while speaking to the news agency PTI and said, “Emergency is my most ambitious project and second directorial post-Manikarnika, we have the best of Indian and international talent come together for this big budget, grand period drama."

The actress also talked about directing the film in another interview when she told ANI, “Emergency is one of the most significant and darkest chapters in our history that young India needs to know. It is a crucial story and I want to thank my super-talented actors like late Satish ji, Anupam ji, Shreyas, Mahima, and Milind for embarking on this creative journey together. I am excited to bring this extraordinary episode from India’s history to the big screen. Jaihind!