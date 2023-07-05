Kangana Ranaut's 'Tejas' to lock horns with Tiger Shroff's 'Ganapath - Part 1'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 : Kangana Ranaut's 'Tejas' is going to clash with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Ganapath - Part 1 ' which will also release on October 20. She took to her Instagram handle to share the release date of the film and also stills from the film.

The first picture shows Kangana exiting the multi-role military aircraft Tejas while wearing a uniform. The second image showed a tense moment with Kangana in her action costume with a vehicle on fire in the backdrop.

She captioned it, "Honouring the bravery of our heroic Air Force Pilots Tejas, releasing in cinemas on 20th October"

'Tejas' revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instil a deep sense of pride in the valiant soldiers who tirelessly defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defense forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016.

Kangana has started shooting for the film after wrapping up the shoot for her upcoming movie 'Thalaivi,' actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday kick-started the workshops for her patriotic film 'Tejas.'

The 'Queen' actor took to her social media profiles and posted a short video of herself seated in a meeting hall with the film director Sarvesh Mewara and Wing Commander Abhijeet Gokhale.

"Today team #Tejas started workshops, very pleased to start work with super talented director Sarvesh Mewara [?]@sarveshmewara1 and our coach Wing Commander Abhijeet Gokhale....@RonnieScrewvala [?]@RSVPMovies," she tweeted.

The film takes inspiration from this landmark event. The first look of the film was released earlier in February, which featured the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor donning the Air Force uniform.

The movie is going to clash with the release date of Tiger Shroff's 'Ganpath Part 1'. Earlier, the makers took to their Instagram handle to announce the release date of the film.

Jackky Bhagnani posted an announcement along with a photo of Tiger Shroff resting on the couch beside director Vikas Bahl on Instagram.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "The feeling when you've locked the edit #Ganapath Part 1. See you in the cinemas this Dusshera! #ganapathon20thoctober 2023! P.S- @kritisanon we missed you in this picture."

The image also demonstrated the closeness between the director, actor, and producer who struggled and sweated to deliver this unique movie to the viewers. The identical image was posted by Tiger on his Instagram stories as well.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role and is all set to hit the theatres on October 20 in five languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu.

Earlier in February, the makers of the action movie 'Ganapath Part 1' announced the movie's release date in a power-packed announcement video that starred Tiger Shroff in his most untamed and natural appearance.

Along with the Tiger and Kriti Sanon, the makers have also announced that megastar Amitabh Bachchan will play a prominent role in the film.

Pooja Entertainment presents 'Ganapath' in association with Good Co. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl.

Apart from this, Tiger will be seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Akshay Kumar. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

Kangana will be next seen in the movie 'Emergency', which revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician. The film will be out in theatres on November 24.

