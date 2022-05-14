Kangana: 'Will never again say I'm alone in industry' as Salman shares 'Dhaakad' trailer

Mumbai, May 14 After Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared the trailer of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming action thriller 'Dhaakad' on his social media, the actress expressed her gratitude towards the 'Wanted' star.

Taking to his Instagram. Salman had shared the trailer of 'Dhaakad' as he wrote, "Wishing team #Dhaakad the very best." He tagged Kangana and her co-star Arjun Rampal. Reacting to Salman's gesture, Kangana took to the story section of her Instagram as she shared Salman's trailer post.

She wrote in the story, "Thank you my Dabangg hero heart of gold. I will never again say that I'm alone in this industry… thank you from entire Dhaakad team (sic)."

Recently, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan had also shared the song 'She's On Fire' from 'Dhaakad' but later deleted his post. Reacting to the same, Kangana told a YouTube channel that she finds it a bit weird as why would a star of Mr Bachchan's stature would do this.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor