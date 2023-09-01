Kanika Mann shares a message for fans, while Varun Mitra deep dives into his character in Rakshak: India’s Braves - Chapter One

Amazon miniTV, Amazon's free video streaming service, recently premiered Rakshak: India’s Braves - Chapter 1 which is the narrative of Lt. Triveni Singh of the Indian Army, a young soldier who gave his life to protect more than 300 civilians trapped in the crossfire at Jammu Tawi Railway Station. The terror attack at Jammu Railway Station was foiled thanks to the young soldier's unbridled bravery who fought for his country, completed the mission, and sacrificed his life for the nation. Varun Mitra and Kanika Mann play significant roles in Rakshak: India's Braves Chapter One. The lead actors of the film get candid in a conversation where Varun Mitra shares his favorite scene from the film wherein Kanika Mann shares a special message for the viewers.

While talking about his favorite scene from the film, Varun says, “I enjoyed the phone call between Me and Mala (played by Kanika Mann) when I was at the Patiala Station, there is a moment when I am running behind the thief, he was stealing some tube light or something to sell, he is not one of the militants and the next scene was supposed to be my call with Mala so my director Akshay said that why don’t we let the call start coming while we interact with the thief and it will break it really nicely. I believe it works so well we know from a performance standpoint of view because I don’t know how to express it, but it just worked really well because he is just getting the call in between the heated moment and sort of switches gears and goes back into that family mode. I tried to not play him as a stereotypical army guy. I also imagined Triveni Sir, who shaped himself according to the circumstances.”

On the other hand, Kanika Mann shares a message for the viewers, she adds, “Rakshak is an inspiring and heroic tale from the Indian Army. I am sure you will be moved by this incredible story of bravery and courage. Such stories need to be shown to the world. I am hoping you will like it.”