Kannada filmmaker Hari Santhosh to make Bollywood debut with 'Puppy Love'

Mumbai, June 25 Kannada filmmaker Hari Santosh, who has made films such as 'Bumper', 'Bicchugatti' and 'College Kumar', is all set to direct his first Bollywood film 'Puppy Love', starring Tanuj Virwani, Tridha Chaudhury and Sapna Pabbi.

Santhosh says: "I am very thankful to my past self to never give up, and the south filmmakers who took upon themselves to reach this stature. I am sure that after I'm done shooting it, this film will be very close to my heart since Bollywood is a long dream of mine.

"The actors are very talented and oozing with passion and talent. With blockbusters like 'RRR' and 'KGF' gaining popularity in the north Indian market, the potential of us (South Indian filmmakers) has changed, and today spectators are more forthcoming to our reverie. I am hopeful that the audience will love what my imagination and sight will bring forth."

The film, tentatively titled 'Puppy Love', will feature a stellar lead cast which includes, Tanuj Virwari, best known for his role in 'Inside Edge' as Vayu Raghavan. Tridha Choudhury has done Bengali and Telugu films and is also known for her role in 'Bandish Bandits'.

Sapna Pabbi has done shows like '24' beside Anil Kapoor and 'Inside Edge' along with films such as 'Khamoshiyan'.

Tanuj says: "I am very happy to be one of the leads in this intensely romantic tale and equally excited for the shoot to begin. I am sure we will have tons of fun. The cast is amazing. I am honoured to get to work with Hari Santhosh Sir, and I am sure for his Bollywood debut direction, his vision will bring a new element of excitement and surprise to the film."

Actress Tridha Choudhury feels very confident with Hari Santhosh's directing and the story by Niket Pandey.

"Filming begins for it in London soon, and I am delighted to play a character that will brighten the grey days there with her wit and smile. The film will combine all of what drives us to love and be compassionate. With such exquisite talent, the film will be a great one."

Sapna Pabbi added: "In one lifetime you will love many times, but one love will burn your soul forever - This tale of soulmates is sure to leave a mark on your hearts just like it did on mine. Just being a soulmate doesn't require you to be lovers."

This love story with Niket Pandey's penmanship and scenes from the exotic locations in the UK, the film will be hitting its set in mid-July.

The love story narration will be directed by Bollywood debutant Hari Santhosh.

This film is produced by Suresh and Avinash Daniel Charles for Padmavathii Pictures, in association with Vipul Sharma of UK-based Blue Bling Productions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor