Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 34: How Rishab Shetty’s Film Performed on Its 5th Tuesday

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 34: Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 has completed more than a month in theatres and continues to remain steady at the box office. The film is still drawing viewers even after its release on OTT platforms and despite new big releases in cinemas. On Day 34, which was fifth Tuesday, the film earned around Rs 1.15 crore. The number is close to the weekday collections of several new releases still in their early weeks.

According to Sacnilk, the total India collection of Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 now stands at Rs 612.95 crore. The film collected around Rs 1 crore on its fifth Monday. It had a strong fifth weekend with Rs 1.85 crore on Friday, Rs 3.6 crore on Saturday and Rs 3.65 crore on Sunday.

The OTT version of Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 is now available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. According to the reports, the Hindi version will premiere on OTT after completing eight weeks in cinemas. According to reports, Prime Video acquired the digital rights for about Rs 125 crore.

Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. The story is set in pre-colonial Karnataka and explores the origins of Daiva worship or Bhuta Kola. It shows how divine forces protect nature and faith from human greed. Shetty plays Berme, a fierce protector of the land.

The film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, PD Satish Chandra and Prakash Thuminad. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, Kantara Chapter 1 is among the highest-grossing Indian films of 2025.

