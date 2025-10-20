‘Kantara Chapter 1’ Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty’s Film Breaks Records with Bumper Earnings — Check Day-Wise Figures

'Kantara Chapter 1' is in news even before it was released in theaters. Sequel of Kantara has matched the expection of audience. Movie directed by Rishabh Shetty himself is seeing upward mark on its box office collection. 'Kantara Chapter 1' crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the domestic box office, which is a big record in itself. Now this masterpiece is rapidly moving towards the Rs 600 crore club in India. Let's know how much business this Rishabh Shetty film has done at the domestic box office so far.

It has been more than two weeks since the release of 'Kantara Chapter 1' and audiences across the country are rushing to the cinema halls to watch the film. In the first week, the film did a business of Rs 337.4 crore. In the second week, it earned Rs 147.85 crore. Although there was a slight decline in the earnings on the 16th day, the film collected Rs 8.50 crore. On the 17th day, 'Kantara Chapter 1' earned Rs 12.9 crore.

Collections of more than 500 crores

According to initial reports from trade website 'Saknilk', 'Kantara Chapter 1' has collected Rs 17.50 crores on the 18th day, i.e. the third Sunday. Thus, this Rishabh Shetty film has done a total business of Rs 524.15 crores at the domestic box office so far. The pace at which the film is earning, it is clear that it will soon cross the 600 crore mark at the Indian box office.

Day: India Collection (in crores)

Day 1: 61.85 crore

Day 2: 45.40 crore

Day 3: 55.00 crore

Day 4: 63.00 crore

Day 5: 31.50 crore

Day 6: 34.25 crore

Day 7: 25.25 crore

Day 8: 21.15 crore

Day 9: 22.25 crore

Day 10: 39.00 crore

Day 11: 39.75 crore

Day 12: 13.35 crore

Day 13: 14.15 crore

Day 14: 10.50 crore

Day 15: 8.85 crore

Day 16: 8.50 crore

Day 17: 12.90 crore

Day 18: 17.50 crore

Total: 524.15 crore

Rishabh Shetty directed 'Kantara Chapter' 1' is produced under the banner of Hombale Films. Rishab Shetty has not only acted in it, but also written and directed the film. The film is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster 'Kantara: A Legend'. 'Kantara Chapter 1' also stars Rukmini Vasant, Jayaram and Gulshan Devaiah in important roles.

Story of 'Kantara Chapter 1'

The film shows how divine powers protect nature and faith when human greed and power threaten them. 'Kantara Chapter 1' has received a lot of praise for its excellent visuals, strong acting and story. The film has been praised by many actors from the South cinema industry to Bollywood.