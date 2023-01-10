'Kantara' qualifies for Best Picture and Best Actor in the Oscars contention list, Rishabh Shetty says he’s ‘overjoyed’

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday announced the list of 301 films that are eligible for the 95th Academy Awards. Hombale films and filmmaker-actor Rishab Shetty expressed their excitement after Kantara received two Oscar qualifications: Best Pictures and Best Actor. The list includes movies that can officially compete in various categories but merely featuring in the list does not guarantee that the film will advance in the final nominations of the Academy Awards, to be announced on January 24.

“We are overjoyed to share that ‘Kantara’ has received 2 Oscar qualifications! A heartfelt thank you to all who have supported us. We look forward to sharing this journey ahead with all of your support. Can’t wait to see it shine at the @shetty_rishab #Oscars #Kantara #HombaleFilms,” tweeted Hombale films, which is basking in the back-to-back success of KGF: Chapter 2 and Kantara. Rishab Shetty, who wrote, directed and played the lead role in Kantara, also shared his happiness on the matter. “We are overjoyed to share that ‘Kantara’ has received 2 Oscar qualifications! A heartfelt thank you to all who have supported us. We look forward to sharing this journey ahead with all of your support. Can’t wait to see it shine at the #Oscars #Kantara @hombalefilms #HombaleFilms,” he tweeted.Kantara had a soft release in Karnataka last year. However, owing to terriffic reviews and word of mouth, the film became a sensational hit across the country.