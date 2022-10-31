Kantara replaces Ram Setu and Thank God in several theatres

Bollywood has received yet another setback with some of the recent releases faring poorly at the box office. As per latest reports, Kannada blockbuster Kantara dubbed in Hindi has replaced Thank God and Ram Setu in certain theatres.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the ticket prices of Kantara are 40 percent lower than Ram Setu and Thank God, and it is working in the film’s favour. “Seeing the upward swing in business by the day, the cinema owners have silently started to increase the Kantara showcasing by reducing shows for both Ram Setu and Thank God," the report stated.

The report added that shows for both films have been reduced while additional shows have been allotted to Kantara. “The showcasing reduction is minimal for the weekend, but the real game will begin from Monday, when a major chunk of shows are set to be either cancelled or replaced to avoid the reports of no audience in cinema halls," the report stated, adding that distributors are instructed to keep shows limited and ‘avoid the negativity of shows getting cancelled due to zero audience.’ On Monday, trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and reported that the Rishab Shetty film witnessed a rise in collections over the weekend.