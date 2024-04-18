'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty shares pics from his meet-up with 'legendary Mohanlal sir'

Mumbai, April 18 Kannada star Rishab Shetty, who scooped praise for his rooted film ‘Kantara’, met the Malayalam superstar Mohanlal recently.

The actor took to his Instagram on Thursday, and shared pictures from his meet-up with the Malayalam cinema legend.

In the photos, Rishab, accompanied by his wife Pragathi Shetty, is seen posing with Mohanlal, all three smiling for the camera.

He wrote in the caption: "An honour and a pleasure to meet the legendary @mohanlal sir.”

Mohanlal wore a grey shirt paired with a mundu, while the ‘Kantara’ director-actor opted for a white shirt, complemented by a plain white mundu. Pragathi was spotted in a pink suit.

The pictures of Rishab and Mohanlal drew the attention of the fans and the audience.

Netizens took to the comments section and praised both actors.

One user wrote: “The complete actor, mohanlal lalettan.”

A second user wrote: “Thanks Rishabh. We look forward seeing him performing under your direction too, love from Keralam (sic).”

A third wrote, “G.O.A.T.”.

Meanwhile, Rishab is currently focused on the prequel, 'Kantara: Chapter 1'. The film, produced by Hombale Films, is currently in production. He is also in discussions for a project with Bollywood director Ashutosh Gowariker.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor