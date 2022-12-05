Kanye West calls Elon Musk 'Half-Chinese'; find out why

After the suspension of his Twitter account, Kanye West didn't hold back and took a dig at Elon Musk.

On Monday, American Rapper Ye a.k.a Kanye took to Instagram and wrote, "Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half Chinese? Have you ever seen his pics as a child? Take a Chinese genius and mate them with South African super model and we have an Elon."

He continued, "I say an Elon because they probably made 10 to 30 Elons and he is the first genetic hybrid that stuck..Well let's not forget about Obama."

Kanye added, "I'm sorry for using curse words in church but i don't have another word for Obama yet. YE24 Let's Unify and find out LUAFO."

Sharing the note, he captioned, "On Jay Zs birthday Future president of the United States Ye uses Mark Zuckerberg's platform to incite a mass investigation of Elon Musk's childhood photos in the midst of Balenciagagate I call this The theory of everything Problem solved Praise God."

Kanye West has been suspended from Twitter for violating the microblogging site's rules against incitement to violence.

The 45-year-old rapper's Twitter account got suspended after his comment like Adolf Hitler on Alex Jones' "Infowars Show", as per a report by US-based entertainment outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

Not only this, he earlier also tweeted some anti-semetic comments which made him restrictive on microblogging platform. Previously, on October 8, the rapper was locked out of his Twitter handle in response to a tweet shared by him

Twitter CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter on December 2 to confirm the suspension of the 22-time Grammy Awardee from the platform.

"I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended." Musk tweeted in response to a user who asked for Kanye to be "fixed".

The Hollywood Reporter reported that the "Praise God" rapper took to the microblogging platform to post a number of controversial tweets, which included some texts between himself and Musk.

In the tweet, which has been deleted by Twitter, the "Runaway" singer posted an image which appeared to be a Swastika merged with the Star of David.

Elon Musk in his twitter post said: "Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari. Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight!"

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor