Kanye West looking for 'luxury' facility to get 'behavioural treatment'

Los Angeles, April 11 Rapper Kanye West is apparently moving forward with his plans to seek help for his mental health issues despite recent denial. If a new report is to be trusted, the Atlanta native is currently looking for a "luxury" facility.

According to Page Six, Kanye wants "behavioural treatment" to "be a better human and better dad" for his four kids, whom he shares with his former wife Kim Kardashian.

A source told the site that "his team is looking at places with a luxury component", reports aceshowbiz.com.

"West's team has been looking at treatment facilities for him," the source adds, explaining that "he wants to enter a behavioural treatment center to be a better human and a better dad".

Last week, the news outlet reported that Ye, as the rapper is known, told Kim that he's "going away to get help" following his public rants.

"For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he's not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better," the site cited a source allegedly close to the Kardash as saying at the time.

However, Jason Lee, whom Kanye recently hired as Head of Media and Partnership, later debunked the report.

In a statement to Yahoo, the celebrity blogger said: "Ye monitors all headlines pertaining to him and his family daily.

"Most all are being fed to media by 'sources close to the Kardash,' which have been creating a false narrative that not only is untrue but further compromises his goal of creating a healthy environment for the beautiful children he shares with Kim."

"He's been focused on taking care of himself, being a present and loving father and a creative genius well before all the false headlines we've seen as recent," Jason said, before stressing that the story about Ye's supposed conversation with Kim is "simply untrue".

Meanwhile, Fivio Foreign shared on April 8 that Kanye is currently relaxing somewhere on an island.

The 'Demons' spitter, whose newly-released debut album 'B.I.B.L.E.' is executive produced by the 'Donda' artist, tweeted: "YE is on a Island relaxing clear 'n his mind & healing from all the stress of Society.."

The 32-year-old hip-hop star also relayed Kanye's message regarding people's responses to the album.

"He appreciates the support for the Album and the response," he added on his Twitter post.

